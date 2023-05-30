Dean Windass proud as Conor McGregor splashes cash – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association May 30 2023, 5.02pm Share Dean Windass proud as Conor McGregor splashes cash – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4436749/dean-windass-proud-as-conor-mcgregor-splashes-cash-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Dean Windass, pictured, was proud of his son Josh (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 30. Football A proud father… as Sheffield Wednesday celebrated promotion. Wow xx pic.twitter.com/tfewZ2wrHF— Dean Windass (@DWindass10) May 30, 2023 GOOD MORNING 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sIG0oXmSFl— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 30, 2023 Going 🆙👆Well done, @swfc 👏 #EFLPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/8YA1KyEPdj— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) May 29, 2023 Re-live those final moments again here!#swfc pic.twitter.com/toZugbj6m1— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 30, 2023 Peter Crouch enjoyed Wembley! Congratulations @swfc I had a great day 👀 https://t.co/vi2or9jTyd— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 30, 2023 Anyone for a trim? I will if you do…. Caption this! 😆👇 pic.twitter.com/mvC1hXc2vg— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 30, 2023 Manchester United’s players enjoyed their end-of-season awards ceremony. What an incredible honour to win both the Sir Matt Busby and Player’s ‘Player Of The Year’ awards tonight. To have the support of both the fans and my teammates means the world – I couldn’t do it without you all. Thanks to the manager & all the staff for their phenomenal help ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BXaVUIQwWU— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 29, 2023 About last night ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/uzlwFpKhFh— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 30, 2023 👔📸Congrats bro @MarcusRashford 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/89ZAmeWN02— Tyrell Malacia (@TyrellMalaciia) May 30, 2023 Rob Edwards… boss first, entertainer second. Yes, Rob did sing Bon Jovi yesterday 😂#COYH pic.twitter.com/WCFrSYD9JL— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 30, 2023 Luton celebrated their promotion. What a club 😂🍗🧡 https://t.co/isN5jmZFSi— Fred Onyedinma (@FredOnyedinma_) May 30, 2023 Our fans have been immense this season and yesterday was no different. Massive thanks to you all for joining us to celebrate. It was memorable 🧡#PRM #PellyRuddock #COYH pic.twitter.com/Ml22fos8Q2— Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (@PellyRuddock) May 30, 2023 Bukayo Saka signed off for the season. A big thank you to our fans for all the support you've given us this year. It hurts how it ended, but your support never dropped. We know the levels we can reach and we are more determined than ever to achieve our goals alongside you all. Thank you again Gunners and see you soon… pic.twitter.com/HQ340Aa5gi— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) May 30, 2023 Happy birthday. Best wishes to Steven Gerrard, who celebrates his birthday today! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/OBv6ZpI4PK— England (@England) May 30, 2023 Forest turned the clock back. #OnThisDay in 1979, we won our first European Cup ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/66L0qRyj9f— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) May 30, 2023 Gary, Roy, Jill and Micah got together ahead of Wembley’s Manchester derby. An @WeAreTheOverlap Fa Cup Special coming soon! I think you’ll like it 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/6FgTGfvAvF— Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 30, 2023 Boxing Leigh Wood celebrated. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jwsFbc6dui— Leigh Wood (@itsLeighWood) May 30, 2023 MMA Conor McGregor was all about the cash. 🇮🇪💰 pic.twitter.com/UUqjlzVAkj— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 30, 2023 Formula One Esteban Ocon took his Monaco trophy for a ride. roadtrippp 🇲🇨🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/NEkKyXVAb1— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) May 30, 2023 McLaren flashback. MIKA! 🏆@F1MikaHakkinen won the #SpanishGP on this day in 1999 from pole in a McLaren one-two. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/nvUTZkvLWS— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 30, 2023 Daniel Ricciardo and Kylie Minogue had fun in Monaco. Aussie energy ⚡️🇦🇺 #MonacoGP 📸 @vladimirrys pic.twitter.com/bzEEfhu5FV— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 29, 2023 Bottas was out on his bike. Côte d'Azur riding ⛰️#VB77 @tiffanycromwell 📷 @ThomasMaheux pic.twitter.com/pjM43qTmLl— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) May 30, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close