Hibernian to host 24-hour charity match in memory of late owner Ron Gordon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian will host a 24-hour charity football match at their training ground next month in memory of their late owner Ron Gordon.

The event will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, June 24 and finish the following afternoon, with as many supporters as possible encouraged to participate, while there will also be involvement from Lee Johnson’s first team.

Gordon died in February after a battle with cancer and funds raised from the match in his honour will go to the Hibernian Community Foundation.

“Ron was an extremely passionate man and someone who cared dearly about the role the football club plays in the local community,” said chief executive Ben Kensell.

“We want to create something special and something that carries on the legacy of a great man, by bringing supporters and people together, right to the heart of the football club, to raise money for the Hibernian Community Foundation.

“I think this challenge is really exciting and could be really testing – especially for those playing at 3am or 4am – but ultimately, it’ll be a good laugh for everyone and will bring the football club, the supporters, and the Community Foundation all together.”