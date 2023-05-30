Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Alun Wyn Jones could switch sides at St Helen’s

By Press Association
Alun Wyn Jones is set to feature for Swansea and the Barbarians in a 150th anniversary year game (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alun Wyn Jones is set to feature for Swansea and the Barbarians in a 150th anniversary year game (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alun Wyn Jones looks set to clock up a first in his stellar career by featuring for both teams in the same game.

Jones announced his retirement from international rugby earlier this month after making a world record 170 Test match appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

The former Wales captain skippered the Barbarians to victory against a World XV at Twickenham on Sunday.

And he will again line-up for the Baa-baas on Wednesday in a match to mark Swansea Rugby Club’s 150th anniversary year.

Swansea-born Jones made 35 appearances for his hometown club between 2004 and 2006.

“After 17 years (of Test rugby), he got his first Barbarians call-up and he has got his second one tomorrow,” Barbarians coach John Mulvihill said.

“You will probably see him in an All Whites jersey in the second half. He might lead the Swansea team out at half-time.

“I was still taken aback that he wanted to play. He said ‘it’s in my parish and I want to play against my team’.

“It means a lot to him. I don’t think it’s going to be his sign-off. He has got a few miles to go yet.”

Bradley Davies
Bradley Davies (right) is set to make his final appearance before retirement when he lines up for the Barbarians (David Davies/PA)

Jones will be joined in the Barbarians team at St Helen’s by the likes of Wales flanker Dan Lydiate and former England centre Billy Twelvetrees.

And Jones’ second-row partner, former Wales forward Bradley Davies, is poised to make his final appearance before retirement.

Davies, 36, won 66 caps for his country and played for Cardiff, Wasps and the Ospreys.

