French Open day three: Seyboth Wild springs shock as Swiatek powers through

Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild caused the first big shock of the French Open, knocking out second seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

In a now wide open men’s bottom half, there were wins for last year’s finalist Casper Ruud, young Dane Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev.

Defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek pulled away after a tricky start to open her campaign with a 6-4 6-0 win over Cristina Bucsa.

Picture of the day

Holger Rune strikes a backhand in his win over Chris Eubanks (Christophe Ena/AP)

Stat of the day

[Q] @thiagoswild is 1st player to beat a No. 2 seed @RolandGarros 1R since 2000 (Philippoussis d. Sampras). No. 203 @ivokarlovic beat No. 2 ranked/top seed Hewitt @Wimbledon 1R in 2003. Last No. 2 seed to lose in #GrandSlam 1R: 2002 @AustralianOpen (Julien Boutter d. Kuerten). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) May 30, 2023

Shot of the day

Match of the day

Miomir Kecmanovic goes 2 sets up⬇️Andrea Vavassori saves 4 MPs & wins 3rd-set TB 10-8⬇️AV wins another TB to force a 5th⬇️AV saves a 5th MP at 4-5* in the 5th⬇️MK saves a match point at *8-9 in the 5th set TB⬇️AV wins the TB 11-9 to claim his first Grand Slam win! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lSdv4eUoZ5 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 30, 2023

A five-hour-10-minute epic played out on Court Eight. To add to the drama, Miomir Kecmanovic demanded to see the supervisor after being given a warning when he hit a ball back that had flown over from another court.

Carrot tops

There is no missing Jannik Sinner’s fan club at Roland Garros this year. The ‘Carota Boys’ have been inspired by their favourite player’s penchant for a mid-match carrot snack. “I have orange hair, and I used to eat a lot of carrots in Vienna,” said Sinner. “It’s a good nickname.”

Venus returns

𝘼 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨… ✨ We proudly present Venus Williams as a participant in our WTA tournament! The American receives a wildcard and will debut on the 's-Hertogenbosch grass courts. 🎟 Get your tickets now via https://t.co/JtWe6TQZFu#LibemaOpen pic.twitter.com/HK1qLhOJ9S — Libéma Open🎾 (@LibemaOpen) May 30, 2023

Venus Williams turns 43 in a couple of weeks but she is not yet ready to follow sister Serena into retirement. The American will play her first tournament since January on grass in the Netherlands, and watch out for her popping up in Birmingham, too. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, will play in Eastbourne.

Fallen seeds

Men: Daniil Medvedev (2), Miomir Kecmanovic (31)

Women: Barbora Krejcikova (13), Victoria Azarenka (18), Anhelina Kalinina (25), Sorana Cirstea (30), Marie Bouzkova (31), Shelby Rogers (32)

Who’s up next?

Cameron Norrie will take on the crowd and a French opponent for the second match in a row on Suzanne Lenglen, this time former top-10 player Lucas Pouille.

Novak Djokovic plays the night match on Philippe Chatrier against Marton Fucsovics, with Carlos Alcaraz facing Taro Daniel in the last contest of the day session.

Caroline Garcia carries French hopes against Anna Blinkova while third seed Jessica Pegula meets the dangerous Camila Giorgi.