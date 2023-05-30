Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Pep Guardiola takes top honours at LMA Awards

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola has been voted League Managers’ Association manager of the year for the third time (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pep Guardiola has been voted League Managers' Association manager of the year for the third time (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers Association’s manager of the year.

Guardiola, who has guided City to a third straight Premier League title and is hunting a domestic treble, has won the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy for a third time and was also named Premier League manager of the year.

City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Guardiola, who has previously won the award in 2017-18 and 2020-21,  said: “I’m delighted to receive the Premier League Manager of the Year. It’s an incredible honour to get his trophy.

“We are in the best league in the world and I promise you we will be there next season.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and Fulham’s Marco Silva had all been nominated.

Vincent Kompany, who guided Burnley straight back to promotion to the top flight, won the Championship award, beating fellow nominees Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough), Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United), Rob Edwards (Luton) and Mark Robins (Coventry).

Kompany said: “The players have done it and the staff have been relentless.

“I can still relate to the players, I feel connected to what they are going through. I make mistakes and don’t see myself as the finished article. You make mistakes and learn. I’m pretty pleased where I am today.”

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher took the League One award after guiding the Pilgrims to the title and Richie Wellens was voted League Two manager of the year after leading Leyton Orient to the top of the fourth tier.

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes won the Women’s Super League award with Lauren Smith honoured in the Championship after leading Bristol City to the title.

