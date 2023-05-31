Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle after James Maddison and Harvey Barnes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Leicester’s James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who have both been valued at around £40million, could stay in the Premier League while Leicester move down to the Championship.

Tottenham and Newcastle are both reportedly interested in the pair with a bidding battle to ensue over their signatures, The Sun says.

Tottenham’s have another competitor in the fight to sign former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique as Serie A Champions Napoli are interested in the 53-year-old, according to the Guardian.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic could leave England over the summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Daily Mail said Juventus were looking the most likely to sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic for a reported estimated transfer fee of around £20m.

Social media round-up

Arsenal are facing stiff competitionhttps://t.co/d8PkqGuBVq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 30, 2023

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi told Moises Caicedo in January to stay at the club until June despite huge bids… and then promised to sell him in the summer in case of good proposal 🔵🇪🇨 #BHAFC Pact will be respected; Chelsea are still keen on Caicedo but it’s 3 clubs race. pic.twitter.com/fwWq1DBYp7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

Players to watch

Manu Kone: Liverpool are interested in the 22-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder – who is valued at around £34m – German media outlet BILD said.

Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto is being scouted by Manchester City and Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)

Wilfried Gnonto: Italian media outlet Calciomercato said the 19-year-old Italy forward is being looked at by Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal after Leeds’ relegation was confirmed.