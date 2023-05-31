Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Aiden McGeady leaves Hibernian following injury-disrupted season

By Press Association
Aiden McGeady has been plagued by injuries (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aiden McGeady has left Hibernian at the end of an injury-disrupted season.

The 37-year-old winger moved to Easter Road last summer on a one-year deal but two long lay-offs restricted him to just 14 appearances, the majority of which came between December and February.

Hibs announced on Wednesday that McGeady, who said in January that he had contemplated retirement when he was sidelined in the first half of the season with a knee problem, would not be staying at the club.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters and the staff all the best for next season,” he told the Hibs website as news of his departure was confirmed.

The former Celtic, Sunderland and Republic of Ireland winger, who is currently recovering from a torn hamstring, will leave Easter Road along with defender Mikey Devlin – who has already agreed a move to Livingston – and goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski.

Hibernian director of football Brian McDermott told the club’s website: “I would like to thank Aiden, Kevin and Mikey for their commitment and effort during their time with us. I wish them all the best for the future.”

On-loan quartet CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe and Mykola Kuharevich are due to return to their parent clubs for the time being, although Hibs “are exploring the options to retain some of the loans”.

