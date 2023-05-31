Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Taking a look at the financial crisis gripping the Gallagher Premiership

By Press Association
London Irish may have played their last match in the Premiership (Zac Goodwin/PA)
London Irish may have played their last match in the Premiership (Zac Goodwin/PA)

London Irish could be the latest victims of the financial crisis gripping the Gallagher Premiership.

Here the PA news agency looks at the clubs most affected by the grim outlook.

GONE:

Wasps have been one of English rugby's most successful clubs
Wasps have been one of English rugby’s most successful clubs (Jacob King/PA)

Worcester

The first club placed into administration back in September, Worcester’s future is still uncertain despite being taken over by Jim O’Toole’s Atlas Group. Entrance into the second tier Championship has been blocked by the Rugby Football Union for their failure to meet certain conditions and their plan of joining with Stourbridge and relaunching in the fifth tier appears dead in the water.

Wasps

The month after Worcester folded, Wasps followed them into administration as the league suffered the crushing blow of losing one of English rugby’s most famous brands. Further misery was to come as having targeted rebirth in the Championship, the failure to meet certain conditions forced the RFU to revoke their license and demote them to the foot of the rugby pyramid.

TEETERING:

The Premiership's 13 directors of rugby pictured at the start of the season. A smaller league will be in operation for 2023-24
The Premiership’s 13 directors of rugby pictured at the start of the season. A smaller league will be in operation for 2023-24 (Aaron Chown/PA)

London Irish

Burdened by debts of around £30million and with owner Mick Crossan desperate to sell, London Irish are shaping up to become the next club to be removed from the Premiership. The RFU has granted an extended deadline of June 6 for either the proposed takeover by an American consortium to be completed or for Crossan to prove he can finance Irish for the entire 2023-24 season. All staff must also be paid the outstanding 50 per cent of wages owed for May.

SHAKY FOUNDATIONS:

Leicester, the most successful English club with 11 titles, experienced difficulty this season
Leicester, the most successful English club with 11 titles, experienced difficulty this season (Nigel French/PA)

Leicester

Leicester needed an emergency cash injection of £13million from directors Peter Tom and Tom Scott in February to address what chief executive Andrea Pinchen described as “very challenging conditions”. A letter from the club to shareholders sent in March stated that if the funding was not approved, there would be no option but to appoint administrators.

Exeter

Even Exeter, one of the few clubs in the pre-pandemic era to operate at a profit, were forced to take special measures in December. Chiefs owner Tony Rowe bought a stake in a hotel owned by the club in order for it to service its debts, including Covid loans issued by the Government. Rowe’s intervention has shored up the finances for the time being.

