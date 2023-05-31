Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Bethany England included in England’s World Cup squad but Beth Mead misses out

By Press Association
Bethany England is recalled for England after scoring 12 Super League goals for Tottenham since January (John Walton/PA)
Bethany England has been included in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup, while Beth Mead misses out.

Striker England, who has not been involved for her country since last September, is recalled after scoring 12 Women’s Super League goals for Tottenham since joining them from Chelsea in January.

But there is no return for Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament Mead, having lost her battle against time after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November.

Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze, also sidelined of late, do feature in a 23-player list from which skipper Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby had already been ruled out due to injury.

Jordan Nobbs is included as well, despite sustaining an injury in Aston Villa’s penultimate game of the season, Katie Zelem has been brought back after not making the last squad in April and there is no recall for Williamson’s predecessor as captain Steph Houghton.

Jess Park, Maya Le Tissier and Emily Ramsey have been named on standby.

Wiegman admitted she had had a stressful week making “hard decisions” when selecting her squad.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year award
Beth Mead misses out for England (Martin Rickett/PA)

The head coach said: “The last week was a little stressful. We had to make hard decisions.

“It’s nice for the ones that are in and not nice for those who aren’t.

“Lucy Bronze is fit and is fully in training, Millie Bright is in a good place and positive. She is still building but it looks good.”

On Mead’s omission from the squad, Wiegman added: “She is so positive and she’s going really well. But we set the time schedule she had.

“We would have taken so many risks to try and get her to the World Cup. (But) to push her too much (could mean) she gets injured again.”

Wiegman said it was “sad” that top players Mead, Kirby and Williamson had all missed out and confirmed Bright would captain the Lionesses during the tournament.

“Of course, most of all for Williamson, it is very sad but that is the same for Fran (Kirby) and Beth (Mead). You have to move on too. Unfortunately this is a part of top sport. You can get injured,” Wiegman added.

“I think of our opportunities and how we get prepared. We have some injuries, but we still have a very good squad and good squad depth.

“We are talking about the 23 we have and we will get ready with this team.”

Wiegman’s European champions get their campaign at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand under way by facing Haiti in Brisbane on July 22 and will also take on Denmark and China in Group D.

