Ched Evans expects to be back playing football next season after surgery

Preston striker Ched Evans has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery for what the club described as “a serious medical condition”.

The 34-year-old revealed in April that he had developed a condition which could have “potentially life-changing consequences”.

Evans revealed on North End’s website that surgery had gone well and that he expects to return to action next season.

“I’m five weeks post-surgery and the surgery went really well,” he said.

“It took three hours. They went in through my throat, they removed some bone and some plates which were compressing my spinal cord, but the surgery went really well.

“I met with the surgeon last week and he was really pleased with how I’m recovering.

“He said once the bone has fused to the cages that my neck will be as strong as ever, which was the best news we could have wished for.

“It also means that I’ll be back next season doing what I love to do: scoring goals and winning games with Preston.”