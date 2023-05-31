Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Tom Lockyer to leave hospital on Thursday and return for pre-season training

By Press Association
Luton captain Tom Lockyer will leave hospital on Thursday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Luton captain Tom Lockyer will leave hospital on Thursday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Luton have confirmed that captain Tom Lockyer will leave hospital on Thursday and is set to be available for pre-season training.

The 28-year-old fell to the floor during their Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Coventry on Saturday and was taken to hospital after being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Lockyer has since undergone tests at the Cavendish Clinic in London and the club confirmed he will be able to join their preparations for Premier League football next season.

A statement on the Luton website said: “The Welsh international has completed all the necessary medical tests and observations to be allowed home for a period of rest before the start of pre-season training, which he will be fit to take part in.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support for Locks, who has had a season to remember and proudly led the team out on Saturday, with his team-mates completing the job for him.

“We can’t wait to see you back home at the Kenny with that trophy in your hands, Locks!”

Saturday’s final went to penalties after Jordan Clark’s opener was cancelled out by Gustavo Hamer to finish 1-1 after extra time, but the Hatters secured top-flight football with a 6-5 victory on penalties.

Luton
Luton players held Tom Lockyer’s shirt during their celebrations (Nick Potts/PA)

Luton players held up Lockyer’s shirt throughout their celebrations and the captain posted an update on Instagram after the game.

He said: “Well not quite where I thought I’d be celebrating at the final whistle!

“I would just like to say a massive thank you to the amazing physios and doctors at Luton and Wembley for the swift and thorough response.

“A much scarier moment for everyone else than myself I am sure!

Rob Edwards guided Luton to the Premier League
Rob Edwards guided Luton to the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)

“Commiserations to Coventry a fantastic opponent over 3 games which had to be decided by penalties.

“I am currently in hospital under precaution and will stay here overnight for further tests in the morning.

“I am feeling very much myself, helped by the way the lads left it all out on pitch! It’s such an honour to be part of this team.. Premier League baby.”

