James Vince becomes Blast’s leading run-scorer but Will Jacks spoils his night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

James Vince becomes Blast’s leading run-scorer but Will Jacks spoils his night

By Press Association
James Vince shone but Hampshire lost (Andrew Matthews/PA)
James Vince shone but Hampshire lost (Andrew Matthews/PA)

James Vince became the Vitality Blast’s all-time leading run-scorer but Will Jacks spoiled his night with 83 not out off 57 deliveries as Surrey beat Hampshire by six wickets.

Vince overtook former Sussex star Luke Wright to reach 5,054 runs in 169 matches with a superlative 88 off 56 balls not out as Hampshire totted up 156 for four.

But Jacks smashed eight sixes in an incredible riposte as Surrey extended their unbeaten run, going back to 2015, over Hampshire to 11 matches.

Will Jacks, right, starred as Surrey beat Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Will Jacks, right, starred as Surrey beat Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

For Surrey, it got them back to winning ways after defeat to Sussex Sharks, while defending champions Hampshire have lost two of their first three matches.

Chris Cooke’s maiden century in the competition led the onslaught as Glamorgan beat Middlesex by 29 runs at Merchant Taylors’ School.

Cooke smashed 113 not out in 41 balls with seven sixes, moving from 50 to 100 in just 12 balls, as the Welsh visitors piled up 238 for three, with Colin Ingram also unbeaten on 92 from 51 deliveries.

Stephen Eskinazi (59) and Joe Cracknell put on an opening stand of 146 in 12 overs for Middlesex but the chase petered out following their dismissals as they finished on 209 for five.

Rob Yates’ T20 best 71 off 53 balls, plus Sam Hain’s unbeaten 48 off 27 deliveries propelled Birmingham Bears to 202 for six in a 21-run win over Northamptonshire Steelbacks at Wantage Road.

Craig Miles then took four for 29 as the Steelbacks were restricted to 181 for seven in their reply, with Ricardo Vasconcelos’ 65 off 39 balls the only score of consequence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]