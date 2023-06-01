Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee finally get in touch with Paul McGowan before announcing departure

By Press Association
Paul McGowan had “some unforgettable times” at Dundee (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee have announced the departure of “bona fide club legend” Paul McGowan – just hours after bizarrely claiming they had been “unable to get in touch” with their long-serving midfielder.

The newly-promoted cinch Premiership club announced late on Wednesday evening that Alex Jakubiak, Jordan Marshall, Paul McMullan, Luke Strachan and Cillian Sheridan would not be offered new contracts and that goalkeeper Ian Lawlor had joined Doncaster.

In the statement in which news of the departing players was delivered, Dundee said: “The club has been unable to get in touch with Paul McGowan and an update will be given regarding Paul once contact has been made with him.”

In a further statement provided at 7.28am on Thursday, Dundee were able to add more meat to the bone regarding the future of a player who made 302 appearances for the Dark Blues before joining Dunfermline on loan in January.

“Dundee Football Club can now confirm, having spoken to the player in question, that Paul McGowan will be leaving the club upon the end of his current contract this summer,” it read.

Dundee then paid tribute to “a bona fide club legend” who “served the club faithfully for the last nine years”.

McGowan, 35, thanked Dundee for “some unforgettable times”.

“Despite leaving on loan earlier this year, this remains a very difficult message to write,” he said.

“After nine years with Dundee, I have left the club on a permanent basis at the end of my contract.

“The club has been a huge part of my life and my career. It will be a strange feeling to no longer be a Dundee player.

“I gave my all every time I pulled on the Dundee shirt and it has been an incredible honour to do so 302 times.

“From day one I was welcomed with open arms and I have met many friends for life, too many to mention by name. You all know who you are and I’m thankful for all the hard work that goes in behind the scenes at the club.

“I want to thank all the team-mates I have had over the years as well as all the managers and coaches who I have worked under.

“Finally, I have to thank the fans. The backing the team and myself have received during my time at Dens has been incredible.

“Through good times and bad times, you have shown unbelievable support.

“We have had some unforgettable times together and I wish the club all the best for the future.”

Newly-appointed manager Tony Docherty has started rebuilding the Dundee squad for their return to the cinch Premiership after they secured the Championship title on the last weekend of the season under previous boss Gary Bowyer.

