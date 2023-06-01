Andy Murray confirms he will play at Surbiton again after skipping French Open

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Murray will return to action next week at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy.

As expected, having skipped the French Open to focus on his Wimbledon preparations, the former world number one has taken a wild card into the Challenger event.

Murray played the second-tier tournament, which always attracts a strong field, last year for the first time since 2004, losing in the semi-finals to Denis Kudla.

🤩 IT'S OFFICIAL 🤩@andy_murray & Dan Evans have received wild cards to play next week’s Lexus Surbiton Trophy 🌱 — LTA (@the_LTA) June 1, 2023

Murray said: “The LTA’s Lexus Surbiton Trophy is a great way for me to start my grass-court season. It’s nice to play somewhere that has the feel of a traditional club and I’m hoping to get some good matches and practice in there during the week in front of the British fans.”

Dan Evans is a more surprise inclusion having said following his first-round defeat in Paris to Thanasi Kokkinakis that he would not be seeking a Surbiton wild card.

Evans will also headline the Challenger event in Nottingham the following week, when Murray is more likely to play at the ATP tournament in Stuttgart, where he reached the final last year.

Venus Williams, meanwhile, will make her return to the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham having played there for the first time in 2019.

The 42-year-old has not played a tournament since January but is giving the grass another go and will return to action in the Netherlands at the Libema Open beginning on June 12.