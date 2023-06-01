Barry Robson delighted to sign ‘proven leader’ Nicky Devlin for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barry Robson delighted to sign ‘proven leader’ Nicky Devlin for Aberdeen

By Press Association
Nicky Devlin (right) has joined Aberdeen on a two-year deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicky Devlin (right) has joined Aberdeen on a two-year deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Barry Robson is delighted to have added “a proven leader” to his squad after Aberdeen confirmed the arrival of former Livingston captain Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old’s switch to Pittodrie was already common knowledge after a photo emerged a fortnight ago of the player and his agent signing his pre-contract with the Dons.

Devlin even spoke briefly about his impending move to Aberdeen last week at a pre-match media conference ahead of his penultimate outing for Livingston against Motherwell.

The Dons were finally able to officially announce the signing on Thursday.

“Nicky is a proven leader and is exactly the type of character I want within my squad here,” manager Robson told the Reds’ website.

“He is an experienced professional who has been captain at two previous clubs, he knows the league well and is equipped for the demands we are going to face next season.”

Devlin has also played for Dumbarton, Stenhousemuir, Ayr United – where he was also skipper – and Walsall.

The 29-year-old is looking forward to his first taste of European football, with the Dons set for guaranteed group-stage involvement until Christmas if Celtic defeat Inverness in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

“It’s great to be an Aberdeen player and I am really looking forward to the season ahead,” he said.

“Aberdeen really impressed me when the conversations first started about a potential move.

“The way the manager wants to take the club forward and the personal touches from all the staff contributed to my decision. Aberdeen was definitely the best fit for me.

“The opportunity to play in Europe was clearly an added attraction.

“I’ve had to work hard in my career to get where I am and so I want to do my very best at Aberdeen and grasp the fantastic opportunity I’ve been given.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]