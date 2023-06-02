Lee Ashcroft excited about Premiership challenge after signing new Dundee deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lee Ashcroft has become the latest promotion-winning player to pledge his future to Dundee after agreeing a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old defender’s contract was due to expire this summer but he has extended his stay until 2025, which means he will remain at Dens Park as newly appointed manager Tony Docherty leads the Dark Blues back into the cinch Premiership next term following their recent Championship title success.

“I have loved my three years at the club so far and am looking forward to hopefully a successful season in the top division after winning the league last year,” Ashcroft told the Dundee website.

Goalkeeper Harrison Sharp has also signed a two-year contract. The 22-year-old made 14 appearances last season, seven of them in the league.

Sharp said: “I thoroughly enjoyed last season and some of the memories that we made as a squad are memories that will last forever, and now I can’t wait to be back playing in the league where we belong.”

Sharp and centre-back Ashcroft, who joined from Dunfermline in 2020, follow goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, long-serving full-back Cammy Kerr and homegrown midfielder Lyall Cameron in agreeing to stay since promotion was secured early last month.

The Dark Blues announced earlier this week that Alex Jakubiak, Jordan Marshall, Paul McMullan, Luke Strachan, Paul McGowan and Cillian Sheridan have not been offered new contracts.