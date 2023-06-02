Magic Weekend set to return in 2024 after plans to scrap format are overturned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Magic Weekend set to return in 2024 after plans to scrap format are overturned

By Press Association
Magic Weekend is set to remain a part of the annual rugby league calendar (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Magic Weekend is set to remain a part of the annual rugby league calendar (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Super League clubs are set to win their fight to earn ‘Magic Weekend’ a reprieve as they converge on St James’s Park for the 16th edition of the six-game, two-day event that many feared was destined to be its last.

IMG, the sport’s new power-brokers, had made plain its intention to scrap the format and replace it with an unspecified alternative as a means to help reduce fixture congestion during the regular season.

But the almost unanimous enthusiasm of the sport’s top 12 clubs has made officials think again, and the return of the event in 2024 now looks to be secured.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Super League – St James’ Park
St Helens sunk Wigan at Magic Weekend in 2022 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, whose injury-hit side face Castleford in a Yorkshire derby that concludes Saturday’s programme, described the concept – which was copied by Australia’s NRL for the first time in 2019 – as “a great thing for our sport”.

A total of 62,154 fans watched the 2022 event, a slight improvement in the attendance from the previous year, despite the fact it involved two French clubs, Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique, for the first time.

“I love footy and I could watch game after game,” said Smith. “So the concept of having three big games back to back, and then the next day coming back for three more, is great.

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is relishing Magic Weekend (Richard Sellers/PA)

“It’s also great for the game to take it to a city that is not a traditional rugby league place, and grow the game that way.”

Magic Weekend kicked off in Cardiff in 2007 and has also been staged in Edinburgh, Manchester and Liverpool. Newcastle has staged all but one of the editions since 2015.

However, its future may lie away from St James’s Park given the likelihood that it will be pencilled in as late as August, which could clash with the football club’s commitments.

Leeds’ clash with Castleford on Saturday is preceded first by season surprises Hull KR taking on Salford, before Wigan meet Catalans for the first time since the Dragons’ stunning 18-10 win at the DW Stadium in March.

On Sunday, Wakefield target their first points of the season against Leigh before St Helens take on Huddersfield, then leaders Warrington round off the programme against Hull FC.

IMG’s purported ‘reimagination’ of the game, revealed in February, indicated its intention to axe Magic Weekend in its current format.

But the plan came into conflict with the clubs’ desire to protect their regular revenue streams, not least via a format that has proven to be profitable, as well as the positivity of supporters.

Rugby League – Stobart Super League – Magic Weekend – St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Etihad Stadium
St Helens coach Paul Wellens experienced some memorable Magic Weekends as a player (Clint Hughes/PA)

Saints coach Paul Wellens, who scored four tries to sink Wigan in the opening edition of the event in Cardiff in 2007, is another avowed fan of the format.

“Having rugby league on the road and going to different places has been really healthy,” said Wellens.

“I’m not sure what the plan is moving forward but I’ve always enjoyed the experience, and it is something I always loved when I was playing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]