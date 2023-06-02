Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Junior Stanislas to leave Bournemouth after nine years with club

By Press Association
Junior Stanislas will leave Bournemouth this summer after nine years at the club (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Junior Stanislas will leave Bournemouth at the end of his contract, ending a nine-year stint at the club.

The 33-year-old joined the Cherries in 2014 and has made 178 appearances, scoring 38 goals.

He has won two promotions to the Premier League and helped them stay in the top division on five occasions, but will depart the Vitality Stadium this summer.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said on the club’s official website: “One of our longest serving players, we wish Junior nothing but the best for what comes next.

“He’s played a massive part in helping the club get to where we are today and his talent and dedication has been an inspiration for those around him.

“We appreciate all of his hard work both on and off the pitch, with his excellent work in the community also a huge testament to his character.”

Stanislas is the latest exit confirmed by the Cherries, following the departures of Jefferson Lerma and Jack Stacey.

