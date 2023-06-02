England rock bucket hats at Lord’s – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association June 2 2023, 5.48pm Share England rock bucket hats at Lord’s – Friday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4446634/england-rock-bucket-hats-at-lords-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum watched on at Lord’s (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 2. Cricket England set a new trend. Football James Maddison reacted to Leicester’s demotion. A weekend of finals. pic.twitter.com/rYdCZweVTQ— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 2, 2023 Get to know the @ManCity squad 🤣Manuel Akanji has dropped the lowdown on his teammates#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/xoZcfahhXu— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 2, 2023 Barcelona 🤜🤛 WolfsburgMeet the 2023 #UWCL finalists ⤵#UWCLfinal— UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) June 2, 2023 Bastian Schweinsteiger remembered Bayern Munich’s treble-winning season of 2012-13. Mission Triple completed 🏆🏆🏆 These memories will always be special @FCBayern 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/eRiEYVonub— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) June 2, 2023 Formula One Neymar hung out with Lewis Hamilton. Tennis Naomi Osaka shared a pregnancy update. ☺️🤍💜 pic.twitter.com/eumoSTnWxG— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 2, 2023 Boxing Tony Bellew was taking some swings. So started my little practice session the other night! It started so well as you can see here! pic.twitter.com/BwRMnzcOzc— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) June 2, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close