Jordan White insists Ross County believe they can still stay in Premiership

By Press Association
Jordan White says Ross County can stay up (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jordan White admits belief is key to Ross County’s quest to claw back a two-goal deficit against Partick Thistle on Sunday as they battle for cinch Premiership survival.

The Staggies lost 2-0 in the first leg of the play-off final at Firhill on Thursday night where they played for the majority of the game with 10 men after 16-year-old defender Dylan Smith was sent off in the 17th minute for denying Aidan Fitzpatrick, who had netted the opener for the Championship side, an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Veteran Jags striker Brian Graham struck just before half-time with his 21st goal of the season to put Kris Doolan’s side in the box seat for the second leg in Dingwall.

However, Staggies striker White insists the tie is not over yet.

The 31-year-old said: “I don’t think I would have taken 2-0 at any time but under the circumstances I think we did well to come out the way we have.

“The first half isn’t how we wanted it to go but we have another game to put it right.

“The belief in the group is always there and there’s no point turning up thinking you can’t do it as you are on to a loser then. It is only half-time in the tie, that’s all it is.

“Other than the Kilmarnock game (3-1 defeat) I think we have performed pretty well since the split.

“It all comes down to Sunday now and we have to look after ourselves and put in a performance. No one in the dressing room wants a relegation on their CV.

“Partick have had a good night on Thursday but we have to take our medicine and move on.”

White believes home advantage could be “massive” as County look to turn the tie around against a Jags side who are unbeaten in 11 games.

He said: “Partick played well but coming up against 10 men for 75 minutes probably made it a bit easier for them.

“We can’t use it as an excuse but we know what we can do and we are confident going into the game.

“It was disappointing on Thursday but we need the fans behind us and they can be a big help, especially if we get an early goal.”

