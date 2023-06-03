On This Day in 2019: Tracey Neville steps down as England head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2019: Tracey Neville steps down as England head coach

By Press Association
Tracey Neville stepped down as England netball coach after the 2019 World Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Tracey Neville stepped down as England netball coach after the 2019 World Cup (Nigel French/PA)

Tracey Neville announced she would leave her role as England head coach after the Liverpool-hosted World Cup in order to start a family on this day in 2019.

Neville, who led England to Commonwealth gold in 2018, was appointed in 2015 before the World Cup in Australia.

“Under her leadership, the Vitality Roses have made unprecedented progress in the world rankings and at major tournaments, including the gold medal success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She is now going to take some time away from the game to focus on her personal life,” England Netball said.

England
England won netball gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Neville, the sister of former footballers Phil and Gary Neville, added: “Over the last few months I have sat down with England Netball to look at how I could fulfil my role whilst taking into consideration my personal circumstances.

“My ambition to have a family is something I want to commit to after the Vitality Netball World Cup.

“The Vitality Roses’ future is paramount in my thoughts and plans, and I will passionately and wholeheartedly continue to support them and England Netball.”

Under Neville’s direction, England went on to claim a bronze medal at the 2019 World Cup.

Neville played 81 times for England, while her coaching career included masterminding two Superleague titles as Manchester Thunder coach.

She returned to the Thunder as performance operations director in 2021 before relocating to Australia following her appointment as an assistant coach at Adelaide Thunderbirds for 2023. She had previously been a Thunderbirds player.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]