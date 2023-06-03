On This Day in 2019: Tracey Neville steps down as England head coach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tracey Neville announced she would leave her role as England head coach after the Liverpool-hosted World Cup in order to start a family on this day in 2019.

Neville, who led England to Commonwealth gold in 2018, was appointed in 2015 before the World Cup in Australia.

“Under her leadership, the Vitality Roses have made unprecedented progress in the world rankings and at major tournaments, including the gold medal success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She is now going to take some time away from the game to focus on her personal life,” England Netball said.

England won netball gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Neville, the sister of former footballers Phil and Gary Neville, added: “Over the last few months I have sat down with England Netball to look at how I could fulfil my role whilst taking into consideration my personal circumstances.

“My ambition to have a family is something I want to commit to after the Vitality Netball World Cup.

“The Vitality Roses’ future is paramount in my thoughts and plans, and I will passionately and wholeheartedly continue to support them and England Netball.”

A gold medal-winning coach, former international netballer, and Thunderbird #18 🌟 Welcome back to the club, Tracey Neville 💗 READ: https://t.co/6Bxajl8Plm #fiercetogether pic.twitter.com/fQV8DpGx7O — AdelaideThunderbirds (@AdelaideTBirds) October 4, 2022

Under Neville’s direction, England went on to claim a bronze medal at the 2019 World Cup.

Neville played 81 times for England, while her coaching career included masterminding two Superleague titles as Manchester Thunder coach.

She returned to the Thunder as performance operations director in 2021 before relocating to Australia following her appointment as an assistant coach at Adelaide Thunderbirds for 2023. She had previously been a Thunderbirds player.