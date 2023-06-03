Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Josh Tongue named in unchanged England squad for first Ashes Tests

By Press Association
Josh Tongue, right, has impressed during his England debut against Ireland (John Walton/PA)
England have named an unchanged 16-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests of the summer with Josh Tongue’s fine debut against Ireland enough to keep his spot in the group.

Worcestershire seamer Tongue was a late addition to England’s squad for this week’s one-off Test with Ireland due to injury concerns over James Anderson (groin) and Ollie Robinson (ankle), who both expected to be fit to face Australia at Edgbaston on June 16.

Tongue has caught the eye at Lord’s and hit 91mph in his first spell on day one before his maiden Test wickets followed on the second day.

Both captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum spoke glowingly before the four-day match about Tongue, who spent 15 months on the sidelines with a nerve problem in his shoulder before he returned to fitness in 2022 and last month dismissed Sussex’s Australia star Steve Smith.

The 25-year-old now finds himself in contention for the first two Ashes Tests alongside fellow seamers Anderson, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Jack Leach remains the only spinner in the group and Essex’s Dan Lawrence is England’s only batting cover.

England’s 16-man squad will report to Birmingham on June 12 and are due to practice at Edgbaston on June 13 before the Ashes get under way on June 16.

England men’s Test squad for first two Ashes Tests: B Stokes (captain), J Anderson, J Bairstow, S Broad, H Brook, Z Crawley, B Duckett, D Lawrence, J Leach, O Pope, M Potts, O Robinson, J Root, J Tongue, C Woakes, M Wood.

