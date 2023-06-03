Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ilkay Gundogan makes FA Cup final history with quickfire goal inside 12 seconds

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his FA Cup final goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his FA Cup final goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan set a new FA Cup final record when he scored after just 12 seconds against Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the other quickfire goals from finals.

Roberto Di Matteo (43 seconds) – Chelsea v Middlesbrough, 1997

The Italian scored after just 43 seconds to set Chelsea on their way to a 2-0 win over, with Eddie Newton getting a late second.

Dennis Wise started the move midway inside Chelsea’s half and found Di Matteo, who was still inside the centre circle.

The midfielder was allowed to continue running by the Boro midfield before rifling in high, clipping the bar, past Ben Roberts in goal.

Louis Saha (25 seconds) – Everton v Chelsea, 2009

Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Chelsea v Everton – Wembley Stadium
Everton’s Louis Saha scored after 25 seconds in 2009 (Nick Potts/PA)

Di Matteo’s record stood for 12 years until striker Saha bettered it against Chelsea.

A cross by Steven Pienaar was only half cleared by the Chelsea defence allowing Marouane Fellaini to nod the ball down for Saha.

The former Manchester United striker still had plenty to do but swivelled to bury a fine first-time half-volley past Petr Cech.

It failed to stop Chelsea, though, as Didier Drogba levelled 20 minutes later before Frank Lampard’s second-half winner.

Ilkay Gundogan (12 seconds) – Manchester City v Manchester United, 2023

Manchester City v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his cup final goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The midfielder stunned United with a goal after just 12 seconds of this year’s final.

He had actually taken kick-off and knocked the ball back to Stefan Ortega in the City goal.

The goalkeeper launched the ball forward for Erling Haaland to nod it on.

As Kevin De Bruyne challenged Victor Lindelof, the ball dropped for Gundogan to smash in a brilliant volley past the static David De Gea from 25 yards.

