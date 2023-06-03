Lionel Messi’s final game for Paris St Germain ends in defeat to Clermont

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lionel Messi ended his Paris St Germain career with a 3-2 defeat to Clermont.

The Argentinian World Cup winner will quit Paris this summer having already been linked with a return to Barcelona and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

He will leave as a Ligue 1 champion with PSG having already secured the title before blowing a 2-0 lead to lose on the final day of the season.

⌛️ It's over. Already being champions for the 11th time in its history, Paris Saint-Germain lose in the last game of the season. #PSGCF63 #ÁnimoSergioRico pic.twitter.com/bYA8hVxqEd — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023

Sergio Ramos, on his final appearance for the club, and Kylian Mbappe’s penalty gave the hosts control.

Johan Gastien pulled a goal back and Mehdi Zeffane levelled in first-half stoppage time. Grejohn Kyei gave the visitors the lead after 63 minutes and Clermont held out for victory.

At the bottom, Nantes beat the drop by a point on the final day as Auxerre were relegated.

A 1-0 win over rock-bottom Angers, thanks to Ignatius Ganago’s goal, gave Nantes the win they needed as Auxerre lost 3-1 at home to Lens.

Alexis Claude-Maurice’s double gave Lens a 2-0 lead before M’Baye Niang pulled a goal back. Lois Openda made it 3-1 with 12 minutes left to seal Auxerre’s fate.

🔚 𝐅𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐮 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 🏟️ L’AJA s’incline et évoluera en Ligue 2 la saison prochaine. On est passé par toutes les émotions cette saison et on finit malheureusement par la plus cruelle… Mais on reviendra plus forts. Avec vous. 💙🤍#TeamAJA #AJARCL (1-3) pic.twitter.com/qvBw1T97el — AJ Auxerre (@AJA) June 3, 2023

Rennes won 2-1 at Brest as they clinched fourth ahead of Lille thanks to Benjamin Bourigeaud’s double, with Lille held 1-1 by relegated Troyes to go into the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Monaco missed out on the top five after a 2-1 defeat at home to Toulouse.

Relegated Ajaccio beat third-placed Marseille 1-0, Lorient beat Strasbourg 2-1 and Nice beat Lyon 3-1 with mid-table Montpellier winning 3-1 at Reims, finishing a point behind their hosts.

In Germany, Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring as RB Leipzig beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the German Cup final.

The striker broke the deadlock in the 71st minute before Dominik Szoboszlai doubled the lead with five minutes left.

In Italy, Lazio sealed second spot in Serie A after a 2-0 win at Empoli thanks to goals from Alessio Romagnoli and Luis Alberto.

It came after Marcelo Brozovic scored the winner as Inter Milan beat Torino 1-0 to briefly move ahead of them but Inter must now settle for third.

Already relegated Cremonese beat Salernitana 2-0 to finish their season on a high.