Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde signs one-year contract extension

Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde has signed a one-year contract extension that ties her to the Women’s Super League champions until the end of next season.

The Norway international joined the club from Avaldsnes in her home country in 2016 and has helped Emma Hayes’ side to five WSL titles in that time.

She scored a memorable last-ditch penalty with the final kick of extra-time to rescue Chelsea from elimination in their Champions League quarter-final against Lyon in April.

Another year in Blue! 💙 @MarenMjelde has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The 33-year-old told the club website: “I feel really happy, Chelsea is my club and it has been for six-and-a-half years.

“I’m happy to stay here, it’s been my home for a long time and I’m really excited for next season.”

Chelsea Women general manager Paul Green added: “We’re delighted that Maren has committed to the club for another season.

“She is one of our leaders both on and off the pitch. Her experience and quality within the group is really important.

“She’s been a big part of our success over the years and we’re looking forward to seeing her again next season.”

Chelsea wrapped up their fourth-consecutive Super League title with a 3-0 victory against Reading in May, completing the double, having already lifted the FA Cup by beating Manchester United at Wembley.