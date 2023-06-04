Luke McCowan signs new two-year deal with promoted Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have continued to prepare for their cinch Premiership return by securing Luke McCowan on a new two-year deal.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals last season including an excellent individual effort in the title-clinching victory over Queen’s Park.

The attacking midfielder has played 76 times since joining from Ayr two years ago.

McCowan told the club’s official website: “I am happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to the season in the Premiership and taking the positives from winning the league last year into this year. I am excited to work under the new manager and for the season ahead.”