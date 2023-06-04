French Open day eight: Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka into last eight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elina Svitolina will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open quarter-finals after continuing her brilliant return to grand slam tennis by beating Daria Kasatkina.

Svitolina will be the second Ukrainian opponent faced by Belarusian Sabalenka, who recovered from losing a 5-0 lead in the first set to beat Sloane Stephens 7-6 (5) 6-4 in the first night session women’s match.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz continued their march towards a probable semi-final meeting with identical 6-3 6-2 6-2 victories – Djokovic over Juan Pablo Varillas and Alcaraz against Lorenzo Musetti.

Picture of the day

Daria Kasatkina steps into the light to play a backhand (Christophe Ena/AP)

Tweet of the day

Djokovic had some help warming up for his match from his eight-year-old son Stefan.

Stat of the day

Great Danes

The past and the present of Danish tennis met at Roland Garros on Sunday. Caroline Wozniacki is now a mother of two and is playing in a slam legends event for the first time.

Fallen seeds

Men: Lorenzo Musetti (17)

Women: Daria Kasatkina (9), Elise Mertens (28)

Who’s up next?

Victories for Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff on Monday would set up a rematch of last year’s final.

Swiatek takes on Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, who will be looking to join Svitolina in the last eight, while Gauff meets Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

In the men’s event, fourth seed Casper Ruud meets Nicolas Jarry and sixth seed Holger Rune plays Francisco Cerundolo, while Alexander Zverev features in the night session again, this time up against Grigor Dimitrov.