The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City won the second leg of a possible treble after beating local rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

England thrashed Ireland by 10 wickets in their Test match at Lord’s, although spinner Jack Leach was subsequently ruled out of the upcoming Ashes against Australia due to injury.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Spanish Grand Prix to extend his championship lead, while Norway’s Viktor Hovland defeated Denny McCarthy in a play-off to win the Memorial Tournament.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Emirates FA Cup trophy at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (right) scores his side’s second goal in their 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen crosses the finish line to win the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix in Barcleona (Albert Gea/Pool Photo via AP)

England’s Stuart Broad in action during day three of the LV= Insurance Test match at Lord’s (John Walton/PA)

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas during their fourth round match in French Open (Thibault Camus/AP)

Celtic’s Liel Abada is lifted up by his team-mate after scoring his side’s second goal in the Scottish Cup final (Jane Barlow/PA)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek plays a shot against China’s Wang Xinyu on her way to a 6-0 6-0 win in the third round of the French Open (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Maricela Cornejo, right, and Claressa Shields trade blows during their middleweight boxing bout in Detroit (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Tommy Makinson scores a try for St Helens during the Betfred Super League match at St. James’ Park (Richard Sellers/PA)

Viktor Hovland celebrates holing the winning putt to beat Denny McCarthy in a play-off at the Memorial Tournament (Darron Cummings/AP)

Viktor Hovland and Jack Nicklaus hold the trophy after the Norwegian won the Memorial Tournament (Darron Cummings/AP)