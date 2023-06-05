Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Robbie Deas ‘determined to kick on’ at Kilmarnock after signing from Inverness

By Press Association
Former Scotland Under-21 defender Robbie Deas is on the move (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Former Scotland Under-21 defender Robbie Deas is on the move (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Kilmarnock have made their first summer signing by bringing in centre-back Robbie Deas from Inverness.

The 23-year-old revealed on Saturday that the Scottish Cup final had been his final game for Caley Thistle and Deas has now signed a two-year contract with Killie.

The left-sided defender joined Inverness from Celtic in the summer of 2020 and made 113 appearances, bouncing back from a broken leg earlier in the season to help the club reach the cup final.

The former Scotland Under-21 international told Killie’s website: “I fully understand the size of this club and the demands that will be placed on me as a player, so I’m excited about taking this step in my career.

“It was inspiring to speak with the manager about his ambitions for the club and it became clear that Kilmarnock would be a perfect fit for me.

“I’m determined to kick on and do my best for the manager and supporters over the next two years.”

Killie announced on Saturday that Fraser Murray had agreed a two-year contract and Innes Cameron had signed a one-year deal after returning to fitness before the end of the campaign.

Alan Power, Blair Alston, Chris Stokes, Scott Robinson, Calum Waters, Lee Hodson and Dylan McGowan are all departing at the end of their deals while loan players Jordan Jones, Lewis Mayo, Luke Chambers, Zach Hemming, Ben Chrisene, Christian Doidge, Ryan Alebiosu and Jeriel Dorsett have all left.

The club remain in discussions with Ash Taylor, Liam Polworth, Brad Lyons, Jack Sanders, Sam Walker and Liam Donnelly.

Manager Derek McInnes said: “While discussions are ongoing with a number of players, I would like to take the opportunity to thank departing members of the squad for their effort and commitment.”

