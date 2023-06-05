Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney set to depart after Championship title success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Sweeney is leaving Dundee just a few weeks after lifting the cinch Championship title as captain.

The 26-year-old centre-back scored eight goals in 82 appearances over two seasons after arriving from Mansfield.

A club statement read: “The defender was offered a new and improved contract at Dens but has taken the decision to move on at this stage in his career.

“He has been a fantastic servant to the club, professional and dedicated throughout his time in Dundee.”

Sweeney added: “I want to say the biggest ‘thank you’ to Dundee Football Club for the memories I have made in my two years here. To be part of a title-winning squad was an incredible feeling.

“To be named captain and to lift a trophy for this great football club is something I will cherish for the rest of my life and was my greatest moment in football to date.

“My biggest thank you goes to the supporters who stuck by us through thick and thin. Seeing the numbers turn up at Dens and then away from home was something myself and the boys appreciated every week.

“The turn out at the town hall in the rain was unbelievable to witness.

“Dundee will always hold a special place in my family’s heart. My son attended his first-ever game and Dundee will always be his first football shirt.

“I want to wish (manager) Tony (Docherty), the boys and all the supporters every success for the future.”