Home Sport

Football rumours: Tottenham ready to battle Newcastle for James Maddison

By Press Association
Leicester City midfielder James Maddison (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Leicester City midfielder James Maddison (Isaac Parkin/PA)

What the papers say

Tottenham will give Ange Postecoglou funds to rebuild the squad when he is confirmed as their new manager, according to the Daily Mirror. They are willing to battle Newcastle for England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, 27, and Wolves defender Max Kilman, 26, on the wanted list.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo
Brighton’s Moises Caicedo (left) and Crystal Palace’s Will Hughes battle for the ball (Yui Mok/PA)

Moises Caicedo, 21, has emerged as the new midfield target for Chelsea, reports the Standard. The Blues have switched their attention to the rising Brighton star with Paris St Germain expected to win the race for 22-year-olld Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Newcastle have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips. The Daily Telegraph says the England midfielder, 27, intends to stay at Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid have joined the race for Wilfried Zaha, 30, according to the Daily Mail. The Ivory Coast forward will be available for free if he turns down a new contract offer from Crystal Palace.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Romeo Lavia: Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is said to have helped with a potential move for the 19-year-old Belgium midfielder from Southampton to Stamford Bridge.

Franck Kessie: Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Ivory Coast midfielder, 26, from Barcelona.

