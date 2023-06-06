Coaching staff changes at Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Archibald has joined the Kilmarnock backroom staff after Paul Sheerin stepped up to become assistant to Derek McInnes.

Former Arbroath manager Sheerin previously looked after the development team as well as coaching the first team and now replaces Tony Docherty, who has taken over as Dundee manager following a long-standing working relationship with McInnes.

Former Partick Thistle manager and assistant Archibald joins from Motherwell, where he had a short spell as the club’s lead development coach, taking their reserve side.

Craig Clark has moved from the under-18s to become technical coach with the first team as well as head of academy coaching.

Former Killie winger Chris Burke is now head coach of the Under-18s.

McInnes, who played with Archibald at Dundee United, said on the club’s website: “Paul has been a key member of my team for a number of years which makes him the natural choice as assistant manager.

“It’s important to freshen the backroom team after a certain period of time, but he will also allow us to keep a valuable level of continuity.

“Alan is someone I also know extremely well, and he’ll add a fresh perspective to the team. His track record of player development aligns with our long-term ambitions here at the club.

“We’re also privileged to have two very talented young coaches in Craig and Chris. It’s essential that their progression is recognised and I’m delighted that they have committed to Kilmarnock for the next stage of their coaching careers.”