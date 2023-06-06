Coaching staff changes at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Coaching staff changes at Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Paul Sheerin is Kilmarnock’s new assistant manager (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Paul Sheerin is Kilmarnock’s new assistant manager (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Alan Archibald has joined the Kilmarnock backroom staff after Paul Sheerin stepped up to become assistant to Derek McInnes.

Former Arbroath manager Sheerin previously looked after the development team as well as coaching the first team and now replaces Tony Docherty, who has taken over as Dundee manager following a long-standing working relationship with McInnes.

Former Partick Thistle manager and assistant Archibald joins from Motherwell, where he had a short spell as the club’s lead development coach, taking their reserve side.

Craig Clark has moved from the under-18s to become technical coach with the first team as well as head of academy coaching.

Former Killie winger Chris Burke is now head coach of the Under-18s.

McInnes, who played with Archibald at Dundee United, said on the club’s website: “Paul has been a key member of my team for a number of years which makes him the natural choice as assistant manager.

“It’s important to freshen the backroom team after a certain period of time, but he will also allow us to keep a valuable level of continuity.

“Alan is someone I also know extremely well, and he’ll add a fresh perspective to the team. His track record of player development aligns with our long-term ambitions here at the club.

“We’re also privileged to have two very talented young coaches in Craig and Chris. It’s essential that their progression is recognised and I’m delighted that they have committed to Kilmarnock for the next stage of their coaching careers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]