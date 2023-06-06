Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dave Black takes on new role at Livingston

By Press Association
New Livingston chief executive Dave Black
New Livingston chief executive Dave Black

Lifelong Livingston fan Dave Black has been appointed the club’s new chief executive after John Ward moved up to become chairman.

Ward has been chief executive since 2016 and replaces Robert Wilson, who announced his retirement last week.

Black has been the club’s business development manager since 2020 and also head of commercial and media operations but has a long-standing affiliation with the club.

Ward said: “I took on the role of CEO when the club had back-to-back promotions as the board felt we needed to put a formal structure around the business side of things.

“It was always an unpaid, voluntary role for me and my business interests outside the club have meant that I am travelling most weeks and rarely based at the club itself.

“We feel the club needed a CEO who is in the building on a day-to-day basis and who can support the staff to manage the business side of things efficiently. Dave has grown in stature and ability in the time he has been here and I believe he has earned this opportunity.”

Black said: “I’ve been a Livingston fan since that first game back in 1995 and subsequently travelled home and away as a supporter ever since.

“I’ve been a mascot, I’ve been a ball boy, I’ve sold programmes, I’ve worked in the bar, I’ve ran the club shop, I’ve ran the supporters football team, I’ve helped run the supporters bus, I’ve been on the board of the Supporters Trust and, before it became my job, I was already running the club social media accounts.

“Coming into the club as a full-time employee back in 2020 was incredible for me to then have a direct impact on the club I loved and to have now been afforded the chance to directly have an influence at board level on the day-to-day running of things is incredibly exciting and something I’m proud to have achieved.”

He added: “I’ve taken on this role in spite of the legacy issues ongoing behind the scenes, which predate my involvement at the club, and I will review my situation if and when needed.

“For now, I’m just incredibly excited to continue the hard work already being done on a day-to-day basis by the brilliant team of staff we have here and get set for a record breaking sixth consecutive season in the top flight of the Scottish game.”

Manager David Martindale said: “I have worked with John and Dave for a number of years and I’m delighted that both have taken on their respective roles.

“Both are fantastic assets to the club and I’m looking forward to working closely with them for the forthcoming season.

“It’s no secret that next year is going to be difficult and the more assets we can keep at the club the better.”

