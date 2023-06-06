Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
A look at one-off EPL nationalities as Postecoglou becomes first Australian boss

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou is the first Australian to manage in the Premier League (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is the first Australian to manage in the Premier League (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou will be the first Australian to manage in the Premier League after taking up the reins at Tottenham.

Australia will be the 25th nation to provide a permanent Premier League boss and one of nine to be represented by just a single manager.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the one-offs.

Australia – Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou left Celtic having secured a domestic treble
Ange Postecoglou left Celtic having secured a domestic treble (Steve Welsh/PA)

Tottenham – 2023 –

The Premier League’s last recruit, Postecoglou arrives at Tottenham having significantly enhanced his curriculum vitae with what he achieved at Celtic. The former Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F Marinos boss was recruited after completing a domestic treble in Scotland to take his tally to five major trophies in just two seasons.

Austria – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl twice presided over 9-0 defeats at Southampton boss
Ralph Hasenhuttl twice presided over 9-0 defeats as Southampton boss (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Southampton – 2018-2022

Hasenhuttl was drafted in by Southampton after securing a runners-up spot in the Bundesliga in his first season at RB Leipzig. In almost four years at the helm, he guided the Saints to 16th, 11th, 15th and 15th-placed finishes, but departed in November last year with the club sitting inside the relegation zone and having twice presided over 9-0 defeats.

Brazil – Luiz Felipe Scolari

Luiz Felipe Scolari arrived at Chelsea as a World Cup winner
Luiz Felipe Scolari arrived at Chelsea as a World Cup winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea, 2008-09

‘Big Phil’ arrived in London having won a World Cup with his native country and having taken Portugal to the Euro 2004 final. He was in charge for only 25 league games, though, and 36 in all competitions, before being sacked after defeat to Liverpool and a goalless draw with Hull left the Blues fourth in the table, 10 points off the top.

Chile – Manuel Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini won a league and cup double in his first season at Manchester City
Manuel Pellegrini won a league and cup double in his first season at Manchester City (David Davies/PA)

Manchester City 2013-16, West Ham 2018-2019

Comfortably the most successful manager on this list, Pellegrini translated his success at Spanish sides Villarreal and Malaga into a league and League Cup double in his first season at City and added another League Cup before giving way to Pep Guardiola’s hugely successful reign. He returned with West Ham for the 2018-19 season, overcoming an opening run of four defeats to secure a top-10 finish.

Israel – Avram Grant

Avram Grant just missed out on silverware during his time in charge at Chelsea
Avram Grant just missed out on silverware during his time in charge at Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea 2007-08, Portsmouth 2009-10, West Ham 2010-11

Grant overcame scepticism at his Chelsea appointment – and a lack of the requisite coaching qualifications – to lead them to runners-up finishes in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup, but it was not enough to earn him a second season in charge. He later suffered back-to-back relegations with Portsmouth and West Ham, but took Pompey to the FA Cup final and the Hammers to a League Cup semi-final.

Serbia – Slavisa Jokanovic

Slavisa Jokanovic won only one Premier League game during his spell as Fulham boss
Slavisa Jokanovic won only one Premier League game during his spell as Fulham boss (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Fulham, 2018

Jokanovic never got the chance to manage Watford in the top flight after securing promotion in 2015, leaving the club over the summer after failing to agree a new contract. His opportunity finally came after the Cottagers’ play-off success in 2018, but he managed only one win in 12 games, with 31 goals conceded, before being sacked.

Sweden – Sven-Goran Eriksson

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson endured a difficult time at Manchester City
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson endured a difficult time at Manchester City (Dave Thompson/PA)

Manchester City, 2007-08

A year after leaving his role with England, Eriksson signed a three-year contract with City. He lasted only one, producing what the club’s then owner Thaksin Shinawatra termed “an avalanche of very poor results which is unacceptable at this level” culminating in a staggering 8-1 loss to Middlesbrough.

Switzerland – Christian Gross

Christian Gross was unable to replicate his success in Switzerland during his time at Tottenham
Christian Gross was unable to replicate his success in Switzerland during his time at Tottenham (David Kendall/PA)

Tottenham, 1997-98

A shock successor to Gerry Francis, despite two league titles and a Swiss Cup with Grasshopper and two promotions before that with FC Wil, Gross lifted a struggling side clear of relegation trouble but lasted only until the early days of the following season before being sacked.

Uruguay – Gus Poyet

Gus Poyet masterminded an unlikely Premier League survival drive at Sunderland
Gus Poyet masterminded an unlikely Premier League survival drive at Sunderland (Adam Davy/PA)

Sunderland, 2013-15

The former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder replaced Paolo Di Canio at the Stadium of Light in October 2013 and his first season brought an unlikely late run to survival, a League Cup final, derby victory over Newcastle and a win at Chelsea which was Jose Mourinho’s first-ever home defeat as a Premier League manager. The next campaign brought another relegation battle, though, and Poyet was sacked in August after a heavy defeat to West Ham.

