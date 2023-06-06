Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Kyle Walker misses Man City training ahead of CL final due to back niggle

By Press Association
Kyle Walker did not train on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Kyle Walker did not train on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

Kyle Walker was not involved as Manchester City held an open training session on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League final.

The England full-back was substituted in the latter stages of City’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

All other players were present as City continued preparations for the encounter with Inter Milan in Istanbul this weekend.

Manchester City Training and Press Conference – City Football Academy – Tuesday 6th June
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a training session at the City Football Academy (John Walton/PA).

Pep Guardiola said at a press conference later in the afternoon that Walker had sat out the session to avoid aggravating a back problem.

The City boss said: “He has had a little bit of a disturbance in his back.

“Yesterday he was not good, today he was a little bit better but we didn’t want to take any risks. We will see in the next days.”

Guardiola referred to Saturday’s final being a “dream” opportunity for his side.

City are bidding to win the competition for the first time, having been runners-up to Chelsea two years ago.

Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addresses the media (Martin Rickett/PA).

He said: “In two days we will travel to Istanbul. It’s a dream.

“Two years ago we were there, but it’s a different circumstance. It’s about what you have to do in 95 minutes to be better than the opponent. In one single game you have to be better.”

Guardiola was criticised for his team selection after the 2021 final loss to Chelsea, particularly his decision to leave out midfielder Rodri.

He said: “It was a game plan like it will be on Saturday and if I tell you the reason why I made the decision maybe you’ll think I’m right.

“But if I win I’m right and if we lose I’m wrong. In this business, you have to accept it.”

