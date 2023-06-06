Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister set to undergo medical with Liverpool

By Press Association
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is to undergo a medical with Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA Images).
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is to undergo a medical with Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA Images).

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is to undergo a medical with Liverpool.

The PA news agency understands the Seagulls have given permission for the 24-year-old World Cup winner to begin the process of finalising his transfer to Anfield.

Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, who acts as his representative, arrived at the weekend for talks regarding the Argentina international’s future.

Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina
Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It is understood the Argentina international has a release clause, believed to be between £45million and £55m, in a contract he only signed in October, and Brighton allowing him to have a medical means Liverpool are edging closer to securing a player who emerged as their top transfer target after pulling out of the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted last month he is already resigned to losing Mac Allister, who was key in securing their first European participation with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, just five points behind Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild a midfield which misfired this season and Mac Allister has been a long-term target, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing at the end of their contracts.

Liverpool were also interested in Mason Mount, entering the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea, but Manchester United appear to be the front-runners and Klopp does not want to get into a protracted – and often expensive  – process so has moved on to other players.

The Reds have been linked with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and will be looking to get their business done early in time for the start of pre-season on July 8.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild his midfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool’s rebuild is taking place without the prospect of Champions League football – and its related income – for the first time since Klopp’s first season in 2015-16.

However, while that will be a blow to the short-term finances off the field the club have retained their position as second only to Real Madrid in terms of being the world’s strongest football brand, according to the Brand Finance Football 50 annual report.

The report said Klopp’s appointment in 2015 “propelled the club to unparalleled success” and the club’s enduring brand strength can be largely attributed to their “positive reputation, despite not challenging strongly for the Premier League nor Champions League this year”.

