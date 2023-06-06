Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Extra police drafted in for West Ham-Fiorentina final in Prague

By Press Association
Czech police have drafted in an extra 250 officers for Wednesday night's final (Nick Potts/PA)
Czech police have drafted in an extra 250 officers for Wednesday night’s final (Nick Potts/PA)

Czech police have drafted in an extra 250 officers ahead of the Europa Conference League final between West Ham and Fiorentina in Prague.

Local police are working in conjunction with state police and UEFA to ensure the match passes off peacefully.

However, one officer told the PA news agency there had already been “a couple of incidents” involving West Ham fans, and added that they are “prepared for trouble”.

Around 20,000 Hammers fans are expected to travel to the Czech capital, but the majority are without tickets as both clubs only have an allocation of less than 5,000 each for the match.

West Ham United Fans in Prague ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League Final
West Ham fans congregate on Charles Bridge in Prague (James Manning/PA)

Thousands had already arrived in Prague by Tuesday afternoon, the day before the final.

Fan parks will be set up in the city centre so those supporters without tickets can watch the match on a big screen.

A shuttle bus service has also been arranged to ferry fans straight from the airport to the parks.

West Ham’s semi-final victory at AZ Alkmaar was marred by a large group of Dutch fans attempting to storm a section full of the friends and family of West Ham’s players and staff.

Wednesday’s final is West Ham’s first in Europe since 1976, and they are bidding to win a first trophy since the FA Cup 43 years ago.

