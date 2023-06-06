Steve Cotterill leaves role as Shrewsbury manager

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Cotterill has left his role as manager of Shrewsbury.

The 58-year-old had already said his position at the club was uncertain and the Shrews have now confirmed his departure.

A statement read: “The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two and a half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Cotterill guided the club to 12th in League One last season and spent 49 days at the Bristol Royal Infirmary after contracting Covid and developing pneumonia in 2021.

Cotterill, who joined the club in November 2020, released a statement though the League Managers’ Association.

“I’m proud of the work that has been done by everyone in the past two and a half years at the club,” he said. “From fighting relegation to a top-half finish. I am confident this team will continue its progression next season.

“Working through Covid was tough and I have to thank my incredible staff for their help throughout.

“I would also like to thank the players. It is a fantastic group that gave me absolutely everything, right up to the last game of the season. The relationship I had with them was very special.”