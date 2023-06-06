French Open day 10: Djokovic and Alcaraz through as Sabalenka wins grudge match

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a blockbuster French Open semi-final on Friday.

Djokovic had to battle from a set down to defeat Russian Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz produced a show under the lights in a 6-2 6-1 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Aryna Sabalenka continued her unbeaten grand slam run by beating Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-4 to set up a last-four clash with Karolina Muchova.

Picture of the day

Aryna Sabalenka waits at the net as Elina Svitolina walks past her (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

DIEDE DE GR100T 💯 The world No. 1 on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour has recorded her 100th consecutive match-win with victory over Emmanuelle Morch @rolandgarros 🤯#RolandGarros | @KNLTB pic.twitter.com/kVBKKJOgwV — ITF (@ITFTennis) June 6, 2023

Insulin row

Alexander Zverev needs to inject himself with insulin during matches (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Alexander Zverev revealed last year that he was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of three. The German is unhappy that he has not been allowed to inject himself with insulin on court in Paris, telling German reporters: “They said it looks weird when I do this on court. But this is not a clever take because, if I don’t do it, my life will be in danger.”

Fallen seeds

Men: Karen Khachanov (11)

Women: None

Who’s up next?

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in a repeat of last year’s final as the quarter-finals continue in Paris.

The winner of the clash will take on either seventh seed Ons Jabeur or Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last four.

In the men’s draw, there is also a rematch, with Casper Ruud and Holger Rune doing battle again after their fiery encounter 12 months ago, while Alexander Zverev meets surprise package Tomas Etcheverry.