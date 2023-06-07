Dundee boss Tony Docherty excited by Scott Tiffoney signing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is “thrilled” by the recruitment of Scott Tiffoney as he gears up for the cinch Premiership next season.

The winger has agreed to join the newly-promoted Tayside club when his contract with Partick Thistle ends at the weekend.

Tiffoney was in the Jags side which lost to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

Docherty, who took over as Dundee boss last week, told the club’s official website: “I am thrilled that Scott will be joining the club. He is a player that I have monitored and admired for a long time and is a player that will get the fans off their seats.

“When he has the ball, he can make things happen, he can create chances for others, and he can create opportunities for himself.

“He has a tremendous work ethic and wants to improve as a player.

“He is committed to the club and will be moving up here and I’m really excited about having him at the club.”

Tiffoney began his career with Greenock Morton before moving to Livingston in 2018 and then to Partick Thistle. He has also had loan spells at Clyde, Morton and Ayr.

Meanwhile, Docherty has appointed former Hamilton manager Stuart Taylor as his assistant.

Docherty said, “I am delighted that Stuart will be coming in as my assistant. Stuart has extensive knowledge and experience as an assistant manager. He’s worked all over and has a very impressive CV.

“I went through a really robust process to get the right person in and I am really confident about everything that Stuart will bring to the club. I am really looking forward to him getting started.”