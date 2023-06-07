Ross McCrorie aims to build on momentous week by winning first Scotland cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ross McCrorie aims to build on momentous week by winning first Scotland cap

By Press Association
Ross McCrorie is aiming for a Scotland debut (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross McCrorie is aiming for a Scotland debut (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross McCrorie is looking to build on a momentous week in his career by winning his first Scotland cap during this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The versatile defender was called up to the Scotland squad on Monday in place of Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston.

The 25-year-old then completed a move from Aberdeen to Bristol City on Tuesday before flying out to Spain to join his international colleagues for a training camp ahead of games against Norway and Georgia.

The uncapped former Rangers player said in a City video: “It’s an honour for me to get called up.

“Personally I feel I have been playing at a high level for the last couple of years and it’s great to get that recognition now and get in the Scotland squad and become an international.

“Hopefully I can get a couple of appearances.

“It’s good coming down to Bristol City as an international.”

McCrorie, who has signed a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club, added: “It was just a new challenge for me.

“I have been up in Scotland for a while now, I felt as if I knew the league inside out and I needed something to take me out of my comfort zone.

“They set out their plans and showed me a lot of ambition for the club. You see with the facilities it has got everything at the club to progress to the Premier League.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]