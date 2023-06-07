Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Leeds charged with failing to control crowd after Eddie Howe confronted

By Press Association
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe applauds his club’s fans at Elland Road shortly after he had been confronted a by Leeds supporter in the technical area (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe applauds his club’s fans at Elland Road shortly after he had been confronted a by Leeds supporter in the technical area (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds have been charged with failing to control their crowd after a fan confronted Newcastle boss Eddie Howe at Elland Road during a recent Premier League game.

The fan was charged with assault by West Yorkshire Police and banned for life by Leeds after he entered the technical area to remonstrate with Howe during last month’s 2-2 draw.

The FA said on its spokesperson Twitter site: “Leeds United has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control that occurred during its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Saturday 13 May 2023.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive or insulting or provocative way.

“Leeds United FC has until Wednesday 14 June 2023 to provide a response.”

Howe said after the game that his confrontation should act as a wake-up call for those responsible for the safety of players and staff.

“I actually can’t remember whether he pushed me or not, I’ve got no idea, it’s such a strange thing because you’re concentrating on the game and you don’t expect it to happen,” Howe said.

“He confronted me, said something that I can’t repeat and was then led away.

“I’m OK, moments like that do make you think about the safety of staff and players is paramount for me at any matches in the Premier League and Football League. We need to be mindful, security is so important.

“I don’t know if I had time to be fearful because it was over in a flash but it certainly makes you think ‘what if’ and I think it is moments like this that should make people look and analyse how we can improve safety for staff and players.”

West Yorkshire Police later confirmed that the man had been charged with assault and will appear before magistrates on July 21.

