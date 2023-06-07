Tammy Abraham has surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament damage

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England and Roma striker Tammy Abraham is recovering in a London hospital after surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Former Chelsea forward Abraham, 25, sustained the injury in Roma’s final game of the season last Sunday when a 2-1 home win against Spezia secured them a sixth-placed Serie A finish.

A Roma statement read: “Tammy Abraham underwent reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Wednesday.

📋 Medical Update: Tammy Abraham The striker underwent surgery on his left knee today, to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament. Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/bOozKvdBwd Back stronger, Tammy! 💛❤️#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/6Xq6QkqkR9 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 7, 2023

“The operation was performed by Dr Andy Williams at London’s Cromwell Hospital, with AS Roma head of medical Massimo Manara in attendance, and was a complete success.

“The player will remain at the London clinic for a few days before beginning the rehabilitation programme drawn up by the club’s medical staff. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Tammy!”

The Italian club, managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, signed Abraham from the Blues in August 2021 for £34million.