Tammy Abraham has surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament damage By Press Association June 7 2023, 4.52pm Tammy Abraham scored eight goals for Roma in Serie A this season (Adam Davy/PA) England and Roma striker Tammy Abraham is recovering in a London hospital after surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament damage. Former Chelsea forward Abraham, 25, sustained the injury in Roma's final game of the season last Sunday when a 2-1 home win against Spezia secured them a sixth-placed Serie A finish. A Roma statement read: "Tammy Abraham underwent reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Wednesday. 📋 Medical Update: Tammy AbrahamThe striker underwent surgery on his left knee today, to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament.Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/bOozKvdBwdBack stronger, Tammy! 💛❤️#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/6Xq6QkqkR9— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 7, 2023 "The operation was performed by Dr Andy Williams at London's Cromwell Hospital, with AS Roma head of medical Massimo Manara in attendance, and was a complete success. "The player will remain at the London clinic for a few days before beginning the rehabilitation programme drawn up by the club's medical staff. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Tammy!" The Italian club, managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, signed Abraham from the Blues in August 2021 for £34million.