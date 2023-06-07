World Snooker chairman Steve Dawson: We will continue to stamp out corruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

World Snooker chairman Steve Dawson: We will continue to stamp out corruption

By Press Association
Li Hang (right) and Liang Wenbo have both been banned from snooker for life (Nigel French/PA)
Li Hang (right) and Liang Wenbo have both been banned from snooker for life (Nigel French/PA)

World Snooker chairman Steve Dawson is confident the sport can move forward from an investigation into match-fixing – but warned corruption will continue to be stamped out.

Following a disciplinary enquiry by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, Liang Wenbo and Li Hang were banned from snooker for life.

Eight other Chinese players – including 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao – were suspended for between five years and four months, in the case of Lu Ning, to one year and eight months for Zhao Xintong.

Liang Wenbo File Photo
Liang Wenbo was found to have fixed, or been a party to fix, five matches in 2022 (George Wood/PA)

While commending the WPBSA for the thoroughness of the “very complex” and independent investigation, Dawson accepted it had been a “difficult time” for the sport.

Dawson, though, feels snooker can now come together in moving forwards and continuing to educate players on potential pitfalls which could blight their career.

“Snooker is renowned for its integrity and the highest levels of player conduct,” Dawson said in a statement on the WST website.

“It is the duty of any sport to stamp out instances of corruption, as tour organisers we have that responsibility to our fans and players.

“WPBSA’s disciplinary commission, which is completely independent of WST, has to be transparent in dealing with corruption and punish any athlete found to have offended, with strong deterrents.

Yan Bingtao waves to the crowd
2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao was on of the players sanctioned (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“WPBSA is a world leader in terms of their sophisticated tracking systems, and the manner in which they have pursued this matter to its conclusion proves their determination to stamp out corruption.

“The message to players is clear: if you cheat, you will get caught, and punished severely.

“Player education is crucial so that they are aware of the pitfalls, and the focus is on prevention rather than cure.

“WPBSA has a strong focus on educating, supporting and protecting players, and offering them confidential lines of communication if they have any concerns or information.

“Together, we will move forward with exciting plans for future growth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]