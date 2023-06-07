Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
French Open day 11: Swiatek marches on as Zverev and Ruud seal semi-final spot

By Press Association
Iga Swiatek celebrates beating Coco Gauff (Thibault Camus/AP)
Iga Swiatek celebrates beating Coco Gauff (Thibault Camus/AP)

Iga Swiatek won her French Open rematch with Coco Gauff to reach another semi-final at Roland Garros.

The defending champion extended her winning record against the American to 7-0 with a 6-4 6-2 victory and will next face Beatriz Haddad Maia, who battled past Ons Jabeur in three sets to become Brazil’s first women’s singles semi-finalist of the open era.

Alexander Zverev made it back to the last four 12 months after suffering a serious ankle injury against Rafael Nadal while Casper Ruud defeated Holger Rune in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final.

Picture of the day

Alexander Zverev roars after beating Tomas Etcheverry
Alexander Zverev roars after beating Tomas Etcheverry (Christophe Ena/AP)

Quote of the day

Face in the crowd

Football fail

Jabeur kicked away a return from Haddad Maia at a key moment in the deciding set only to realise her serve had been called in.

Redemption for Kato

Three days after being defaulted from the women’s doubles, Japan’s Miyu Kato reached the final of the mixed doubles with German partner Tim Puetz.

Fallen seeds

Men: Holger Rune (6)
Women: Coco Gauff (6), Ons Jabeur (7)

Who’s up next?

The women’s semi-finals take centre stage on Thursday, with Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka favourites to set up a title decider.

Sabalenka meets unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova in the first match before Swiatek plays Haddad Maia.

Britain’s Henry Searle will look to reach the semi-finals of the boys’ singles while Alfie Hewett plays Gustavo Fernandez for a place in the wheelchair singles final.

