West Ham promise to take action against fans who threw objects onto Prague pitch

By Press Association
Cristiano Biraghi was left needing treatment after being hit by an object from the crowd (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cristiano Biraghi was left needing treatment after being hit by an object from the crowd (Joe Giddens/PA)

West Ham have condemned the behaviour of a section of their support after Fiorentina defender Cristiano Biraghi was left bleeding by an object thrown from the crowd during their Europa Conference League final victory in Prague.

The game was goalless in the 35th minute when Biraghi went over to take a corner from in front of the end of the Eden Arena where West Ham supporters were sitting, with the player struck by what appeared to be a vape pen as cups and other objects rained down on him.

He required a head strapping in order to continue, after referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande had briefly called a halt to the game and a stadium announcement had issued a warning for fans to stop throwing things and respect the players and officials before the match could continue.

West Ham issued a statement promising to take action against anyone found to have committed an offence and ban them from attending matches at the London Stadium.

West Ham United v Fiorentina – UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fortuna Arena
The crowd in Prague were asked to respect the players and officials after Biraghi was struck (Tim Goode/PA)

“West Ham United unreservedly condemn the behaviour of a small number of individuals who threw objects onto the pitch during tonight’s UEFA Europa Conference League final,” said the statement.

“These actions have no place in football, and do not in any way represent the values of our football club and the overwhelming majority of our supporters, who have behaved impeccably in Prague this week and throughout our last two seasons in European competition.

“We will work with the police and other stakeholders to review the incidents and act against anyone found guilty of an offence.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will be given an indefinite ban and therefore be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at West Ham United.”

West Ham won 2-1 thanks to a penalty from Said Benrahma and a goal in the 90th minute from Jarrod Bowen to land their first major trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 1980.

