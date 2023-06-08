Football rumours: Newcastle join Manchester United in bid to sign Kim Min-jae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Newcastle join Manchester United in bid to sign Kim Min-jae

By Press Association
Could Napoli’s Kim Min-jae (left) be on the way to Newcastle? (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Could Napoli’s Kim Min-jae (left) be on the way to Newcastle? (Agostino Gemito/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle have emerged as late contender to sign defender Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli, according to The Sun. The South Korea international, whose £42million release clause is triggered on July 1, had been reportedly close to signing for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are also among a host of clubs tracking Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez, 19. But according to the Daily Mirror, the Premier League club and Rangers face an additional hurdle to European rivals in obtaining a work permit for the American youngster.

Spain’s Pau Torres
Spain’s Pau Torres has drawn interest from Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Villareal’s Pau Torres, 26, has emerged as a major target for Aston Villa. According to the Daily Mirror, Villa have made an offer for the Spain defender.

Arsenal striker Folarin Bolagun is a target for city rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, reports the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old American-born forward impressed on loan at Reims last season and is poised the leave the Emirates in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol
Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol could be on the way to Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Josko Gvardiol: Manchester City are reportedly close to a bid for the Croatia defender, 21, from RB Leipzig.

Axel Disasi: Monaco’s 25-year-old France defender has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]