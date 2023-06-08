Caitlin Foord signs new Arsenal contract

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal have confirmed that forward Caitlin Foord has signed a new contract with the Women’s Super League club.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from US side Portland Thorns in 2020 and has since made 94 appearances for the club.

Foord played a big part for Arsenal this season, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists across 33 appearances.

“I couldn’t be happier to extend my stay here at Arsenal,” she said.

“I feel like I’m growing and improving being here in this environment so I don’t want to leave that.

“I want to continue to get better and to help the team – I enjoy going out and training every day and wanting to be better and being surrounded by world class players. This feels like the right place – the place I want to be.”

As well as helping Arsenal secure a third-placed finish in the WSL, Foord was part of the team that won the Continental Cup this year and head coach Jonas Eidevall is looking forward to next season with the Australia international.

“Caitlin is an integral part of our team so we’re all delighted by the news that she has signed a new contract,” Eidevall said.

“She is one of the best forwards in the world and has performed to a consistently high standard for us during my time here, providing some crucial goals and delivering on the biggest stages.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together next season and Caitlin will play a key role in that.”