Jefferson Lerma to join Crystal Palace after Bournemouth exit

Crystal Palace have agreed terms with Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old will join the Eagles on July 1 when his current Bournemouth contract ends.

“I am very happy and excited by this new opportunity,” Lerma told the official Palace website.

"I am very happy and excited by this new opportunity," Lerma told the official Palace website.

“Crystal Palace has good players and a good team, and I want to help with every objective the club has next season.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “Jefferson is a strong addition to our squad.

“He is a proven performer at Premier League level, and his combative and competitive nature will endear him to the Palace fans.”

Lerma made a £25million switch to Bournemouth from Levante in August 2018 and made 184 appearances in five seasons with the Cherries. He has won 33 caps for Colombia.