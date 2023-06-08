Jefferson Lerma to join Crystal Palace after Bournemouth exit By Press Association June 8 2023, 3.02pm Share Jefferson Lerma to join Crystal Palace after Bournemouth exit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4461862/jefferson-lerma-to-join-crystal-palace-after-bournemouth-exit/ Copy Link Jefferson Lerma will join Crystal Palace on July 1 when his current Bournemouth contract ends (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Crystal Palace have agreed terms with Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old will join the Eagles on July 1 when his current Bournemouth contract ends. “I am very happy and excited by this new opportunity,” Lerma told the official Palace website. Jefferson has a message for you all. pic.twitter.com/bM8OZ89p4n— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 8, 2023 “Crystal Palace has good players and a good team, and I want to help with every objective the club has next season.” Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “Jefferson is a strong addition to our squad. “He is a proven performer at Premier League level, and his combative and competitive nature will endear him to the Palace fans.” Lerma made a £25million switch to Bournemouth from Levante in August 2018 and made 184 appearances in five seasons with the Cherries. He has won 33 caps for Colombia. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close