Dundee bring in Charlie Reilly from Albion Rovers on two-year deal

By Press Association
Charlie Reilly has joined Dundee (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Charlie Reilly has joined Dundee (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Dundee have confirmed the signing of Charlie Reilly from Albion Rovers on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old was recently named PFA Scotland League 2 Player of the Year and was on the shortlist for the players’ and Scottish Football Writers’ young player awards.

Reilly hit 24 goals and provided 19 assists in 43 games last season despite Rovers finishing bottom of the table and losing their league status.

The former Hamilton and Partick Thistle player was training with Dundee last season while playing for Rovers.

He told the club’s website: “I am delighted to get it over the line, it’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait to get started.

“The club felt right for me, I’ve been in training for a long time and the boys were good with me and it just felt right.

“Being in at the club for training last season helped massively while I was at Albion. It helped me a lot fitness wise and in a lot of other ways too.

“I’ve had good conversations with the gaffer and he’s shown belief in me, he knows what I can do. I’m really excited to work with him and to get started.”

Manager Tony Docherty added: “I have worked with Charlie previously and have seen him in action. I was impressed with him, with his ability and athleticism. The numbers and nominations he got last season speak volumes about him.

“I know I’m getting a player with talent and an eye for goal, but I know I’m getting a player with the right attitude. He’s committed to the club, moving up to the area, which is a big thing for me.

“I think he’s a player when the Dundee fans see him in full flow they will really enjoy watching him. I am delighted that he has chosen to sign for us.”

